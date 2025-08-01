Margaux REIT Announces Completion Of Strategic Acquisition In Saint-Hyacinthe, QC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LaPrairie, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA) ("Margaux" or the "Trust") is pleased to announce the successful closing of a key acquisition involving a fully operational self-storage facility located on Boulevard Laurier West in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

The transaction, originally disclosed in a press release dated June 6, 2025, was finalized this week with a purchase price of $4,675,000 CAD, paid entirely in cash at closing. The seller, Placements San Inc., is an unrelated third party.

The property comprises a 120,000 sq. ft. parcel of land improved with two purpose-built commercial buildings totaling approximately 30,000 sq. ft., which house 163 climate-controlled self-storage units. Based on vendor disclosures, the facility generates approximately $420,000 in annualized revenues, with an estimated net operating income exceeding $300,000, representing an attractive going-in capitalization rate of approximately 6.4%.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic mandate to assemble a high-yielding portfolio of self storage real estate assets across Quebec," said Michel Lassonde, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Margaux. "We believe this property will contribute meaningful cash flow to the Trust starting immediately, while reinforcing our presence in the self-storage sector."

Luc Poirier, President and Chief Operating Officer of Margaux, added: "The Saint-Hyacinthe acquisition showcases our disciplined underwriting approach and our ability to act decisively on opportunities in strong regional markets. This is an operational asset with proven performance and upside potential, and we are excited to bring it under the Margaux banner."

The acquisition was brokered by KW Urbain, which acted as real estate intermediary on behalf of the Trust. The lead broker was Mr. Wassim Labateya, a licensed real estate broker and also an officer of Margaux. Mr. Labateya will receive a standard brokerage commission of 1% of the purchase price paid by the seller. He holds a non-controlling, minority interest in KW Urbain.

This transaction marks Margaux's entry into the Saint-Hyacinthe market and represents a key milestone in its expansion strategy within the Montérégie region as the Trust owns self storage facilities in Drummondville, Roxton Pond (near Granby) and Cowansville (near Bromont).

About Margaux REIT

Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA) is a Quebec-based REIT focused on acquiring and operating self storage real estate across the province. It is the only Canadian listed REIT in the self-storage space and it is a pure-play. The Trust pursues assets offering stable cash flow, long-term growth potential, and operational resilience.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filing made by Margaux from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

