Corporate Update
About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
If you would like to be added to Cruz's news distribution list, please send your email address to ... .
Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
"James Nelson"
James Nelson
President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director
For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
James Nelson, CEO and Director
T: 604-899-9150
Toll free: 1-855-599-9150
E: ...
W:
Twitter: @CruzBattMetals
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment