Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministers Recall Iraqi Occupation Of Kuwait, Admire Kuwaiti People's Unity


2025-08-01 07:05:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah said, Friday marking the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion, that such day, (August 2), is a critical historical turning point in the nation's journey.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Fahad added, the occasion also revealed to the world the extent of Kuwaitis' solidarity and support for their legitimate leadership, as well as their firm belief that unity is capable of confronting the most daunting challenges.
Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem said, in a similar statement, that the Kuwaiti people presented the most wonderful examples of steadfastness and sacrifice, standing loyally and faithfully in defense of the homeland and its legitimacy during the brutal Iraqi invasion.
Marking the tragic occasion, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi said that the people in Kuwait, during the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, set the most wonderful examples of their determination to liberate their country and adhere to legitimacy.
Minister of Justice Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait affirmed on the great national cohesion between the Kuwaiti people and their leadership during that time, which illustrated one of the noblest examples of steadfastness and perseverance in the pursuit of justice.
Al-Sumait, in a statement to KUNA, said that "we remember with appreciation and reverence the sacrifices of martyrs and heroes of the resistance." (end)
nsh


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109874846

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search