403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministers Recall Iraqi Occupation Of Kuwait, Admire Kuwaiti People's Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah said, Friday marking the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion, that such day, (August 2), is a critical historical turning point in the nation's journey.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Fahad added, the occasion also revealed to the world the extent of Kuwaitis' solidarity and support for their legitimate leadership, as well as their firm belief that unity is capable of confronting the most daunting challenges.
Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem said, in a similar statement, that the Kuwaiti people presented the most wonderful examples of steadfastness and sacrifice, standing loyally and faithfully in defense of the homeland and its legitimacy during the brutal Iraqi invasion.
Marking the tragic occasion, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi said that the people in Kuwait, during the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, set the most wonderful examples of their determination to liberate their country and adhere to legitimacy.
Minister of Justice Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait affirmed on the great national cohesion between the Kuwaiti people and their leadership during that time, which illustrated one of the noblest examples of steadfastness and perseverance in the pursuit of justice.
Al-Sumait, in a statement to KUNA, said that "we remember with appreciation and reverence the sacrifices of martyrs and heroes of the resistance." (end)
nsh
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Fahad added, the occasion also revealed to the world the extent of Kuwaitis' solidarity and support for their legitimate leadership, as well as their firm belief that unity is capable of confronting the most daunting challenges.
Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem said, in a similar statement, that the Kuwaiti people presented the most wonderful examples of steadfastness and sacrifice, standing loyally and faithfully in defense of the homeland and its legitimacy during the brutal Iraqi invasion.
Marking the tragic occasion, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi said that the people in Kuwait, during the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, set the most wonderful examples of their determination to liberate their country and adhere to legitimacy.
Minister of Justice Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait affirmed on the great national cohesion between the Kuwaiti people and their leadership during that time, which illustrated one of the noblest examples of steadfastness and perseverance in the pursuit of justice.
Al-Sumait, in a statement to KUNA, said that "we remember with appreciation and reverence the sacrifices of martyrs and heroes of the resistance." (end)
nsh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment