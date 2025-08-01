Wayne Bethanis' 'Sonic Bloom' Explodes On Impact

Wayne Bethanis stuns the New Age world with "Sonic Bloom."

The Apex Predator of the New Age charts returns to the top.

- Dyan Garris, New Age Notes RadioLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed pianist, composer, and New Age innovator Wayne Bethanis returns with a stunning new statement of artistry:“Sonic Bloom” – a transcendent album that has already produced three international Top Ten singles and is currently No. 2 on the OWMR World Album Chart.His previous collection,“Listen,” was crowned the No. 1 New Age Album of the Year.“Sonic Bloom” continues Bethanis' bold evolution as a musical storyteller and spiritual architect. Radiating sheer piano brilliance, heartfelt phrasing and breathtaking orchestration, the album is a cinematic and emotionally rich journey that affirms Wayne's status as the genre's most likable genius and creative force.From sweeping orchestral textures to intimate piano meditations,“Sonic Bloom” invites listeners to experience personal reflection and collective uplift.Several top reviewers have called it a masterpiece, praising Wayne's melodic, world-class piano technique and impeccable arrangements.“Sonic Bloom” is widely regarded as the most anticipated piano album of the year.“I've been called the 'Apex Predator of the New Age charts,'” said Wayne, a piano prodigy who earned a PhD in Music.“But it's really a deeply emotional process to make an album of this caliber.”As a media personality, Wayne always brings humor, inspiration, and authenticity to his audience. He hosts the No. 1-rated radio program“Piano Garden,” and the highly popular international variety show,“The Wayne Zone.”Wayne and his music connect with everyone. And in a time when the world is craving real connection, his presence is more essential than ever."This album is Wayne's best. It's phenomenal. I'm speechless.” - Dyan Garris, New Age Notes Radio"Wayne Bethanis has really hit his stride. Absolutely beautiful." -David Lanz"Sonic Bloom is Bethanis' masterpiece. A magnificent album, filled with breathtaking songs, one after the other. Bravo." - Paul Santisi,Music Mastermind“'SONIC BLOOM' is as near perfection as possible from the world's top New Age Pianist/Composer. Truly a monumental accomplishment." - Los Angeles Downtown NewsAlbum Track List - Sonic Bloom“We Will Rise Once More”“Don't Look Back (The World is Changing)”“You Know I Will Remember You (Room 112)”“There is a Place Beyond the Heart”“These Are More Than Memories”“Dream of the Golden West”“My Father Never Saw Paris”“Waltz of the Sirens”“Ten of Hearts”“New Age Music Box”“St. Declan's Dulcimer Candy Corp.”“That's How We Say Goodbye”“Sonic Bloom” is available now on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers.Selected Discography:Albums:“The Way Life Should Be” (EP)“Remember The Rain” (Apple Music Worldwide Top Ten)“Hero's Lullaby” (World Music Chart No. 1, New Age)“Measures of Light” (Worldwide No. 1, World Album Chart, New Age Chart)Multiple awards worldwide“Listen” (Worldwide No. 1, World Album Chart, No. 1 New Age Album of the Year, NAMG, Multi awards worldwide)“Sonic Bloom” (Current Release-debut No.6, World Album Chart)Singles:Wayne has had at least 20 singles reach the Top 5 on charts around the world, including the current hits“We Will Rise Once More” and“There is a Place Beyond the Heart.”

Maria Tomasik

Fire Media Relations

+1 480-208-9603

email us here

"Song for a New World" by Wayne Bethanis New Age Superstar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.