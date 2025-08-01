GOODRX INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Goodrx Holdings, Inc. - GDRX
NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") has commenced an investigation into GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX) ("GoodRx"). KSF is investigating whether GoodRx's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you hold shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GDRX), we urge you to contact KSF to discuss your legal rights, without obligation or cost to you, by calling KSF toll-free at 1-833-938-0905, or by e-mailing KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, ([email protected] ), or visit to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
