TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results And Eligible Dividend
| (in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net earnings
|21,479
|3,159
|22,563
|2,458
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|0.88
|0.13
|0.93
|0.10
Operating Data
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members
|14,999
|15,063
|Championship rounds – Canada
|405,000
|399,000
|405,000
|399,000
|18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada
|37.0
|35.5
|18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada
|3.5
|3.5
|Championship rounds – U.S.
|46,000
|46,000
|130,000
|136,000
|18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.
|6.5
|6.5
The following is an analysis of net earnings:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Operating revenue
|$
|61,560
|$
|62,183
|Direct operating expenses(1)
|47,326
|53,049
|Net operating income(1)
|14,234
|9,134
|Amortization of membership fees
|1,200
|1,126
|Depreciation and amortization
|(3,559
|)
|(3,681
|)
|Interest, net and investment income
|2,321
|2,813
|Other items
|12,605
|(3,902
|)
|Income taxes
|(5,322
|)
|(2,331
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|21,479
|$
|3,159
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Operating revenue
|$
|102,324
|$
|127,529
|Direct operating expenses(1)
|79,957
|113,938
|Net operating income(1)
|22,367
|13,591
|Amortization of membership fees
|2,263
|2,085
|Depreciation and amortization
|(6,944
|)
|(7,196
|)
|Interest, net and investment income
|4,989
|5,598
|Other items
|6,611
|(8,503
|)
|Income taxes
|(6,723
|)
|(3,117
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|22,563
|$
|2,458
The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
| Net operating income (loss) by segment
| Canadian golf club operations
|$
|13,581
|$
|10,361
|US golf club operations
|(2025 - US $699,000; 2024 - US $467,000)
|967
|636
| Corporate and other
|(314
|)
|(1,863
|)
| Net operating income(1)
|$
|14,234
|$
|9,134
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Net operating income (loss) by segment
|Canadian golf club operations
|$
|16,913
|$
|13,915
|US golf club operations
|(2025 - US $3,157,000; 2024 - US $2,630,000)
|4,494
|3,552
|Corporate and other
|960
|(3,876
|)
|Net operating income(1)
|$
|22,367
|$
|13,591
Operating revenue is calculated as follows:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Annual dues
|$
|18,953
|$
|18,246
|Golf
|15,455
|13,407
|Corporate events
|3,387
|2,770
|Food and beverage
|12,261
|9,798
|Merchandise
|4,736
|4,581
|Real estate
|5,736
|12,381
|Rooms and other
|1,032
|1,000
|Operating revenue
|$
|61,560
|$
|62,183
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Annual dues
|$
|36,643
|$
|35,753
|Golf
|21,752
|19,409
|Corporate events
|3,424
|2,788
|Food and beverage
|14,088
|11,065
|Merchandise
|6,290
|6,336
|Real estate
|18,721
|50,890
|Rooms and other
|1,406
|1,288
|Operating revenue
|$
|102,324
|$
|127,529
Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Operating cost of sales
|$
|6,878
|$
|6,284
|Real estate cost of sales
|5,375
|13,488
|Labour and employee benefits
|22,518
|20,661
|Utilities
|1,685
|1,884
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,238
|1,367
|Property taxes
|773
|665
|Repairs and maintenance
|961
|1,114
|Insurance
|1,686
|1,789
|Turf operating expenses
|2,328
|2,215
|Fuel and oil
|431
|484
|Other operating expenses
|3,453
|3,098
|Direct Operating Expenses(1)
|$
|47,326
|$
|53,049
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|Operating cost of sales
|$
|8,708
|$
|8,131
|Real estate cost of sales
|16,328
|53,210
|Labour and employee benefits
|33,059
|30,369
|Utilities
|3,639
|3,584
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,742
|2,843
|Property taxes
|2,372
|2,548
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,888
|2,268
|Insurance
|2,620
|2,789
|Turf operating expenses
|2,565
|2,528
|Fuel and oil
|536
|584
|Other operating expenses
|5,500
|5,084
|Direct Operating Expenses (1)
|$
|79,957
|$
|113,938
(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures
Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights
On February 3, 2025, the Company acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada's largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. This is a daily fee property with a focus on food and beverage operations. This acquisition is a contributing factor to increases seen in both revenue and operating expenses, specifically golf, corporate events and food and beverage revenue, as well as operating cost of sales and labour and employee benefits.
Operating revenue decreased 1.0% to $61,560,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $62,183,000 in 2024 due to the decline in revenue from two Highland Gate home sales as compared to seven in 2024.
Direct operating expenses decreased 10.8% to $47,326,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $53,049,000 in 2024 due to the decline in Highland Gate home cost of sales as described above.
Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $13,581,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $10,361,000 in 2024 due to the Deer Creek acquisition and healthy increases in golf revenue for all properties due to strong demand.
Interest, net and investment income decreased 17.5% to income of $2,321,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $2,813,000 in 2024 due to a reduction in cash (and resulting interest income on this excess cash) as a result of the Deer Creek acquisition.
Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|$
|541
|$
|(22
|)
|Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities
|12,325
|(5,119
|)
|Business combination transaction costs
|(94
|)
|-
|Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|103
|162
|Equity income from investments in joint ventures
|1
|-
|Insurance
|-
|621
|Other
|(271
|)
|456
|Other items
|$
|12,605
|$
|(3,902
|)
At June 30, 2025, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $12,325,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2024 - loss of $5,119,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.
Net earnings in the amount of $21,479,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 increased from $3,159,000 in 2024 due to the change in unrealized gain on the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.88 per share in 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.13 cents in 2024.
No n - IFR S M easu r es
TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company's operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.
The glossary of financial terms is as follows:
Dire c t oper a ting exp e n s es = expenses that are directly attributable to company's business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.
Ne t operatin g incom e = operating revenue – direct operating expenses
Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company's operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit's ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.
Eligible Dividend
Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 9 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at August 29, 2025.
New Director
The Board of Directors of TWC Enterprises Limited announced that Gagan Navani has been appointed as a director of the Company effective August 1, 2025.
Corporate Profile
TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark,“ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
