Trazeetravel Awards Inaugural Joey Fecci Award For Culinary Excellence

The special award honors the legacy of Chef Joey Fecci

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily, is honored to announce the inaugural winner of the Joey Fecci Award for Culinary Excellence. The award honors the life and legacy of Chef Joseph D. Fecci, who passed away in April 2024 at the young age of 26 in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the time of his passing, Fecci was in the early stages of opening his own restaurant following his role as chef de cuisine at Yolan at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville. To help keep his legacy alive, Trazee Travel launched the award to honor a professional chef under the age of 40 who shows passion, dedication, originality, creativity and leadership, qualities Fecci embodied and lived every day.

Congratulations to Chef Rashida Holmes, owner, Bridgetown Roti, in Los Angeles, California, and the inaugural winner of the Joey Fecci Award for Culinary Excellence. Chef Holmes began her career in 2008 in Baltimore, Maryland, working full-time at an Italian restaurant while attending culinary school. In 2010, Holmes moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to work with James Beard-nominated Big Burrito group at its pan-Asian restaurant, Soba. Shortly after moving to Los Angeles in 2013, she accepted a chef de cuisine position to open French-inspired Terrine in West Hollywood before launching the pop-up concept Bridgetown Roti in 2019. Learn more at rashidaholmes.

Fecci's memory lives on and his influence remains strong. To further honor his memory and dedication to the culinary arts, his family established the Joey Fecci Foundation, a Tennessee 501c3 organization. This foundation recently administered its first culinary scholarships in his memory, supporting aspiring chefs who wish to follow in his footsteps. Learn more at joeyfeccifoundation .

Read the announcement article on trazeetravel.

