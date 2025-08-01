PRESIDENT ANGELA SNYDER TO RETIRE FROM FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
"As I step into retirement, I do so with a deep sense of gratitude and complete confidence in the future of this organization. We have an exceptional team, strong leadership, and a clear vision for what's ahead. I truly believe the company is in great hands, and I'm excited to watch it continue to grow and thrive in the years to come," Snyder said.
About Fulton Financial Corporation
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $32 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has more than 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at .
Contact: Lacey Dean
(717) 735-8688
SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation
