“Bogotá Accounts For 60% Of Foreign Investment In Technology Entering Colombia”

“Bogotá Accounts For 60% Of Foreign Investment In Technology Entering Colombia”
The event featured the launch of the report “IT Talent 2025: Investment, Innovation, and Productivity,” proving that Bogotá has attracted 60% of all foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in software and IT that have entered Colombia over the past six years. During this period, the city has generated more than 42,000 jobs in these sectors.
Carlos Suárez, Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá, stated:
“Foreign investment in the tech sector is currently, and will remain over the next three years, one of the most relevant and dynamic areas for Bogotá's economic development.”
Daniel Camacho, IT Director at Michael Page, emphasized that Bogotá is home to 39% of the country's bachelors in software and systems-related fields and holds the largest pool of bilingual talent in Colombia.
Key Findings from the Report
- Bogotá ranks among the top 3 cities in Latin America for FDI projects in software and services. It is the Latin American city with the highest number of jobs created from investment projects. National leader in business sophistication, innovation, and competitiveness (CPC 2024). The 5th largest source of talent in Latin America , contributing:
- 43% of Colombia's higher education graduates. 39% of graduates in systems engineering and related fields (2019–2023). 3 of Latin America's top 15 universities are located in Bogotá (QS Ranking 2025).
About Invest in Bogotá
Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to promote international investment and attract world-class events by connecting the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem, contributing to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life in Bogotá–Region, and positioning it as the leading business destination in Latin America.
About Michael Page
Michael Page is a global recruitment firm with over 45 years of experience specializing in professional, executive, and senior-level talent.
Lucero Aguilera
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment