Hope For Stomach Cancer Celebrates Introduction Of Landmark Federal Bill Inspired By Voices On Capitol Hill

Bipartisan bill inspired by Hope for Stomach Cancer's Advocacy Day seeks to transform early detection and patient equity nationwide.

- Aki Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Hope for Stomach Cancer celebrates a monumental step forward in the fight for early detection, health equity, and survivorship with the introduction of the Stomach Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Act , championed by Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA) and Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC).

The bipartisan legislation follows one year of tireless grassroots advocacy, sparked by Hope for Stomach Cancer's Gastric Cancer Advocacy Day on February 11, 2025. On that day, patients, caregivers, and families from across the country gathered in Washington, D.C., and met with more than 40 congressional offices to share their stories, demand change, and make stomach cancer impossible to ignore.



“When my father was diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer, I remember the fear, the isolation, and the questions that had no answers,” said Aki Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer.“This bill reflects what happens when people speak from the heart-and refuse to be dismissed. It's a turning point for our community.”



About the Stomach Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Act

The Act directs the National Cancer Institute to:

-Conduct a national review of stomach cancer risk factors, disparities, and access to early detection

-Recommend screening guidelines for high-risk populations

-Identify gaps in care and education among both patients and providers

-Explore the impact of military service on stomach cancer risk through a Department of Defense study



A Movement Fueled by Loss-and Purpose



Hope for Stomach Cancer's Patient Empowerment Summit and Advocacy Day have become vital platforms for patients and families to transform grief into action. In February 2025, attendees took part in survivor panels, clinician-led workshops, and a deeply moving congressional lunch briefing.

“My daughter Jewell was only 17 when she died of stomach cancer in 2020,” said June Sweat, who spoke during the briefing.“No parent should go through this. If this bill can prevent even one family from living what we lived, then it's worth every step we've taken to get here.”



Looking Ahead



Hope for Stomach Cancer is now preparing for its 3rd Gastric Cancer Advocacy Day on March 10, 2026, returning to Capitol Hill with renewed momentum-and a growing community determined to push for prevention, early detection, and equitable care.

“We're proud of what this bill represents-but we're not done,” said Smith.“We're building a future where patients don't just survive-they're seen, heard, and supported from day one.”



To support the bill or join the movement, visit:

Gastriccanceradvocacy

Aki Smith

Hope For Stomach Cancer

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.