Trazeetravel Announces Winners Of Its Annual Awards

The web publication for travelers ages 25--42 announces the 11th annual The Trazees winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of brands, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the 11th year for the web publication's awards.

Trazeetravel is aimed at travelers ages 25–42, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.

"Wow, I can't believe we're announcing the winners of the 11th annual The Trazees! Travelers aged 25–42 are really changing the face of the travel industry, determining trends and setting the standards. Our readers are elite among them and perfectly qualified to name this premier group of winners," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief, trazeetravel. "Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 The Trazees!"

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2024–May 16, 2025. Read more about the winners on trazeetravel. The winners will be honored Aug. 19 at an awards event at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 The Trazees: