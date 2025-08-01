Trazeetravel Announces Winners Of Its Annual Awards
Favorite International Airline
Condor Airlines
Favorite Airline Alliance
one world
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Aircraft Type
Boeing 787
Favorite Airline in Asia
Korean Air
Favorite Airline in Europe
TAP Air Portugal
Eighth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
Sixth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in the Middle East
Etihad Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in North America
Alaska Airlines
Favorite Airline in South/Central
America
avianca
Favorite Green Airline
Turkish Airlines
Favorite Airline App
Delta Air Lines
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Premium Economy Class,
Asia
Japan Airlines
Favorite Premium Economy Class,
Europe
Virgin Atlantic Airways
Favorite Premium Economy Class,
South/Central America
avianca
Favorite Premium Economy Class,
United States
Delta Air Lines
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Website
Marriott
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in
the World
Marriott Bonvoy®
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia
Taj Hotels
Favorite Hotel Chain in Europe
Mandarin Oriental
Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Travelty
11th Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle
East
Jumeirah International
Favorite Hotel Chain in South/Central
America
RIU Hotels & Resorts
Favorite Green Hotel
Element Hotels
Favorite Hotel App
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Favorite Country
Greece
Sixth Consecutive Year
Favorite Worldwide City
Seoul
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Honeymoon Destination
Turks & Caicos
Favorite Credit Card
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card
from Bank of America
Favorite Credit Card Design
Marriott Bonvoy BoundlessTM Card
from Chase
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline Website
Alaskaair
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus®
Eighth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Africa
Royal Air Maroc
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Overall Airport in the World
iGA Istanbul Airport
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in North America
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Favorite Airport in the Middle East
Hamad International Airport
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in South/Central
America
Bogotá El Dorado International Airport
Seventh Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Sixth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Shopping
Miami International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping
Singapore Changi Airport
Favorite Individual Hotel
Nemacolin
Favorite Hotel Chain
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain
Moxy Hotels
Favorite Adventure Destination
Taiwan
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Foodie City
Austin, Texas
Friendliest City
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Favorite Beach Town, Northeast
United States
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Atlantic
United States
Cape May, New Jersey
Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Southern
United States
Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
Favorite Beach Town, Florida (East)
Cocoa Beach
Favorite Beach Town, Florida (West)
Sarasota
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, West Coast
United States
Santa Monica, California
Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'i
Kaimukī, Oahu
Favorite Car Rental Company
Hertz
Favorite Tour Operator
Abercrombie & Kent
Favorite Luggage Brand
Samsonite
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Cruise Line Credit Card
Holland America Line Rewards Visa®
Card
Favorite Cruise Line
Princess Cruises
Quint Status
Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in the World
Marriott Bonvoy®
Fifth Consecutive Year
About trazeetravel
trazeetravel targets the sought-after 25–40-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 17 foreign trips every three years, with more than 90 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.
