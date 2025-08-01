Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trazeetravel Announces Winners Of Its Annual Awards


2025-08-01 04:31:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The web publication for travelers ages 25--42 announces the 11th annual The Trazees winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of brands, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the 11th year for the web publication's awards.

Trazeetravel is aimed at travelers ages 25–42, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.

"Wow, I can't believe we're announcing the winners of the 11th annual The Trazees! Travelers aged 25–42 are really changing the face of the travel industry, determining trends and setting the standards. Our readers are elite among them and perfectly qualified to name this premier group of winners," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief, trazeetravel. "Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 The Trazees!"

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2024–May 16, 2025. Read more about the winners on trazeetravel. The winners will be honored Aug. 19 at an awards event at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 The Trazees:

Favorite International Airline

Condor Airlines

Favorite Airline Alliance

one world

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Aircraft Type

Boeing 787

Favorite Airline in Asia

Korean Air

Favorite Airline in Europe

TAP Air Portugal

Eighth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

Sixth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in the Middle East

Etihad Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in North America

Alaska Airlines

Favorite Airline in South/Central

America

avianca

Favorite Green Airline

Turkish Airlines

Favorite Airline App

Delta Air Lines

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Premium Economy Class,

Asia

Japan Airlines

Favorite Premium Economy Class,

Europe

Virgin Atlantic Airways

Favorite Premium Economy Class,

South/Central America

avianca

Favorite Premium Economy Class,

United States

Delta Air Lines

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Website

Marriott

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in

the World

Marriott Bonvoy®

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia

Taj Hotels

Favorite Hotel Chain in Europe

Mandarin Oriental

Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Travelty

11th Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle

East

Jumeirah International

Favorite Hotel Chain in South/Central

America

RIU Hotels & Resorts

Favorite Green Hotel

Element Hotels

Favorite Hotel App

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Favorite Country

Greece

Sixth Consecutive Year

Favorite Worldwide City

Seoul

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Honeymoon Destination

Turks & Caicos

Favorite Credit Card

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card

from Bank of America

Favorite Credit Card Design

Marriott Bonvoy BoundlessTM Card

from Chase

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline Website

Alaskaair

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus®

Eighth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Africa

Royal Air Maroc

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Overall Airport in the World

iGA Istanbul Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Favorite Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in South/Central

America

Bogotá El Dorado International Airport

Seventh Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Sixth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Shopping

Miami International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping

Singapore Changi Airport

Favorite Individual Hotel

Nemacolin

Favorite Hotel Chain

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain

Moxy Hotels

Favorite Adventure Destination

Taiwan

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Foodie City

Austin, Texas

Friendliest City

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Favorite Beach Town, Northeast

United States

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Atlantic

United States

Cape May, New Jersey

Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Southern

United States

Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

Favorite Beach Town, Florida (East)

Cocoa Beach

Favorite Beach Town, Florida (West)

Sarasota

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, West Coast

United States

Santa Monica, California

Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'i

Kaimukī, Oahu

Favorite Car Rental Company

Hertz

Favorite Tour Operator

Abercrombie & Kent

Favorite Luggage Brand

Samsonite

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Cruise Line Credit Card

Holland America Line Rewards Visa®

Card

Favorite Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Quint Status

Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in the World
 Marriott Bonvoy®
Fifth Consecutive Year

About trazeetravel
trazeetravel targets the sought-after 25–40-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 17 foreign trips every three years, with more than 90 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
 FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

SOURCE Trazee Travel

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

