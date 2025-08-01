NCMS Report Investigates How Employing Telematics Enhances Predictive Maintenance Benefits For Ground Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) announces the publication of a new Technology Brief that demonstrates how telematics-sensors that collect, transmit, and manage data about a vehicle's location, performance, and more-can deliver insights that streamline sustainment and maximize the operational condition of high-value assets.

Two recent NCMS initiatives employed telematics to create predictive maintenance solutions for fleets of ground vehicles, securely enabling the migration of key vehicle data to stakeholders. These systems capture data from deployed vehicles with digital sensors that collect and transmit the information via secure, cellular communication to a data repository. Then, predictive logistics algorithms are applied to this data to obtain insights that improve vehicle sustainment through better, data-driven decisions.

One NCMS project enabled a dashboard on a secure, web-based portal to begin collecting data within minutes of a vehicle being operated, providing a clear, real-time indicator of which systems are performing as expected and which systems are not. The overview dashboard displays the total number of vehicles, the number of vehicles with faults, the number of vehicles with condition-based maintenance (CBM) alerts, the engine hours, and the miles traveled. The dashboard also shows the status of system health features such as engine oil, fuel filters, and engine oil filters.

In another NCMS project, a system of sensors supplies data to a central“LiveLink” monitor showing vehicle location, maintenance history, engine status (on/off), distance traveled, maximum speed, vehicle life (hours), suspension modes, fuel usage/level, time until key service requirements, and any diagnostic trouble codes. By providing the necessary data and notifications to perform preventative maintenance, the system helps organizations avoid asset failures.

