Alliance Laundry Systems Acquires Metropolitan Laundry Machinery Sales

RIPON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, acquired the distribution assets of Metropolitan Laundry Machinery Sales. South Richmond Hill, NY.-based Metropolitan has been a leader in the Northeast market for more than five decades.

"As a family-owned business from its start in 1968, Metropolitan has not wavered in its commitment to always doing the right thing for the customer," said Mike Hand, Vice President, North America Commercial Central and East, Alliance Laundry Systems. "We are honored to carry on the legacy created by the Katzman family."

Under the new ownership, the South Richmond Hill (Queens) location will remain open and be renamed Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution-New York Metro Office.

Opened in 1968 by Howard Katzman, Metropolitan quickly became a powerhouse laundry equipment distributor serving laundromats, on-premises laundries, and multi-housing customers in the greater New York area. Today, under the leadership of Howard's son, Marc, the company's strong reputation continues, as it serves customers with premium Alliance brands Speed Queen, UniMac, and Huebsch.

"Excellence, pride, integrity, exceptional customer service – these are the hallmarks that our family business is founded on," Marc said. "I am proud that Alliance shares our principles and will further build on the legacy my father, myself and the entire Metropolitan team have created throughout the years," he added.

