Global Traveler Names Wines On The Wing Airline Wine Survey Winners

Experts taste wines served in premium airline cabins in the competition's 19th iteration

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Traveler proudly announces the results of its Wines on the Wing airline wine competition, the survey's 19th tasting.

The blind tasting, held June 29, took place at The Ned NoMad in New York City. Judges participated in a blind tasting of airlines' white, red and sparkling wines. Judges included wine makers, sommeliers, wine shop owners and other wine industry executives.

Airlines are required to submit five different wines - two red wines, two white wines and one sparkling wine/Champagne - to be eligible for the overall Top International First-Class Wines on the Wing award or Top International Business-Class Wines on the Wing award. This year, the winner for Top International First-Class Wines on the Wing was Swiss International Air Lines, and the winner for Top International Business-Class Wines on the Wing was Air Tahiti Nui.

In the white wine category, Top White Wine International First Class was Schloss Vollards Schlossberg Riesling Grosses Gewäch QBA 2019, submitted by STARLUX Airlines. For business class, the winner was Air Tahiti Nui with AOC Les Grands Terroirs Samuel Billaud Chablis 2023.

Qatar Airways won for top first-class Champagne, serving Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs 2013. The top business-class Champagne was Condor's Champagne Pol Hensler Grande Réserve, France NV.

When it came to red wine, SWISS reigned supreme in the first-class category with Cayas Syrah 2022, Jean-René Germanier Vétroz, Valais AOC. Qatar Airways took the No. 1 business-class spot with Kangarilla Road Devils Whiskers Shiraz 2021.

Tom Gannon, a world-renowned wine expert, serves as the director of the Wines on the Wing airline wine survey. After moving to New York City and working as a bartender, Gannon took wine classes through the American Sommelier Association at Windows on the World in 2001. He was then sommelier at Rothmann's Steakhouse in Midtown for nine years before leaving to work for Spire Collection, the luxury portfolio of Jackson Family Wines. He splits his time between Nashville and New York City.

For the 14th year, Global Traveler also awarded the Top North America Premium Class Wines on the Wing. Airlines flying from a point in North America to another point in North America submitted first- and business-class wine samples, depending on their flight offerings.

Aeromexico was named Top North America Premium Class Wines on the Wing and also won for its red wine - Vino Tinto Lagar de Proventus 2018. It was actually a tie in the red wine category, with American Airlines also winning for its Castello di Verrazzano "Rosso Verrazzano" Toscana IGT, Italy 2020. AA also takes Top Sparkling Wine North American Premium Class for Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Premier Cru Extra-Brut, Champagne AOC France. Delta Air Lines was tops in the white wine category with its Invivo X by SJP Sauvignon Blanc.

Airlines also submitted wines served in international premium economy. As no airline submitted a complete submission of two reds, two whites and one sparkling/Champagne, there is no overall winner in this category; however, individual winners include Ethiopian Airlines, Top Sparkling Wine International Premium Economy for Pommery Brut Apanace; Air Tahiti Nui, Top Red Wine International Premium Economy for Château Le Vieux Fort Cru Bourgeois Médoc AOP, and Top White Wine International Premium Economy for Château de Montgueret Petit Saint Louis Saumur Blanc AOP; and Swiss International Air Lines, tied for Top Red Wine International Premium Economy for Assemblage de Romandie Domaine les Perrières Geneva, Switzerland.

For the 11th year, Global Traveler awarded Best Alliance Wines on the Wing. The participating airlines were grouped by airline alliance. The overall points for each airline were tallied and averaged to determine the alliance with the highest total. Congratulations to oneworld, Best Alliance Wines on the Wing, second year in a row!

Global Traveler is the only U.S.-based publication to conduct such a survey in the United States.

