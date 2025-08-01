Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend
DALLAS, Aug 01, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on October 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025.
Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 91 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website .
