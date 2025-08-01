Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Total Number Of Shares Of The Company As Of July 31, 2025


2025-08-01 04:16:00
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights


07/31/2025

136,975,159

Total gross of voting rights: 136,975,159
Total net* of voting rights: 136,810,568

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

