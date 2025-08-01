Imagenebio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA) (“ImageneBio”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing treatments for immunological/autoimmune and inflammatory (“I&I”) diseases, granted equity awards to Dr. Kristin Yarema, ImageneBio's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, on July 28, 2025 that were recommended by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors (the“Board”) and approved by the Board. The grant included (i) inducement stock options to purchase 436,080 shares of common stock; and (ii) inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for 153,505 shares of common stock (together, the“Inducement Awards”). The Inducement Awards were granted as inducements material to Dr. Yarema entering into employment with ImageneBio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $16.37 per share, the closing price of ImageneBio's common stock on July 28, 2025, are non-qualified stock options, have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months. The inducement RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following 12 quarterly dates. The vesting related to the Inducement Awards are subject to Dr. Yarema's continued service with ImageneBio through each applicable vesting date. The Inducement Awards are subject to the terms and conditions of ImageneBio's 2025 Inducement Plan and the applicable award agreements.

About ImageneBio, Inc.

ImageneBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological/autoimmune and inflammatory (“I&I”) diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The company's lead asset IMG-007, a nondepleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody, recently completed clinical trials in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. ImageneBio is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. For more information, please visit .

