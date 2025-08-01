Imagenebio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $16.37 per share, the closing price of ImageneBio's common stock on July 28, 2025, are non-qualified stock options, have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months. The inducement RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following 12 quarterly dates. The vesting related to the Inducement Awards are subject to Dr. Yarema's continued service with ImageneBio through each applicable vesting date. The Inducement Awards are subject to the terms and conditions of ImageneBio's 2025 Inducement Plan and the applicable award agreements.
About ImageneBio, Inc.
ImageneBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological/autoimmune and inflammatory (“I&I”) diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The company's lead asset IMG-007, a nondepleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody, recently completed clinical trials in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. ImageneBio is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. For more information, please visit .
ImageneBio Contact
Anna Vardanyan
Brian Ritchie
