Pho Hoa Cypress Celebrates Grand Opening August 2 & August 3, 2025 - Bringing A Wide Selection Of Pho To Southern California

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pho Hoa is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Cypress, California, introducing a vibrant and innovative pho menu designed to appeal to both longtime pho lovers and first-timers. Following the successful launch of its Marietta, Georgia location, Pho Hoa Cypress represents a heartfelt return to Southern California for owner Phat Truong, who is eager to share his love of Vietnamese cuisine with the community he calls home.

"With a legacy spanning over 40 years, our mission remains constant: to deliver comforting, consistent, and authentic pho - while sharing its richness across cultures and making it accessible to communities everywhere," said Quoc Phan, CEO of Pho Hoa Corporation.

"Opening Pho Hoa in Cypress is incredibly meaningful to me because this community embodies the values we care about most - family, diversity, and connection," said Phat Truong, owner of Pho Hoa Cypress. "My wife, my son, and I are proud to run this business together, and we aim to deliver not just a great meal, but a moment of warmth, hospitality, and connection that stays with them long after they leave".

A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

The Cypress menu highlights Pho Hoa's signature healthy broth, fresh ingredients, and high-quality meat, with new, creative, fusion-inspired options. Guests can look forward to traditional as well as Mexican-style Beef Rib & Brisket pho, seafood-forward broths, and vegetarian creations that stay true to Vietnamese roots but offer a modern twist. The menu also features rice plates, vermicelli bowls, and a variety of drinks and snacks, all crafted to elevate classic flavors in an approachable way.

Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate our grand opening , we're inviting the Cypress community to experience our full menu, special treats, and unique dining experience. As a special grand opening offer, enjoy 50% off regular pho and tea/tropical drinks during the celebration on August 2 and 3, 2025.

About Pho Hoa

Founded in 1983 , Pho Hoa is a leading Vietnamese restaurant brand committed to crafting high-quality pho, refreshing fruit-infused teas, and handcrafted beverages. Blending traditional Vietnamese flavors with modern, fusion-forward ideas, Pho Hoa makes Vietnamese cuisine approachable and exciting for everyone. With locations worldwide, the brand delivers a consistent and flavorful dining experience, blending fresh ingredients with a modern yet inviting atmosphere.

