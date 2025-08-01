Austin Disaster Relief Network Provides Ongoing Relief And Long-Term Recovery Support Across Central Texas Flood Zones

Providing physical, emotional, and spiritual care at Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) to those affected by the floods.

Volunteers receive a briefing from ADRN Site Director before heading out to Sandy Creek area homes which requested help.

- Dwight Bailey, Executive DirectorAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Disaster Type and Location:ADRN Expands Flood Response Operations in Travis, Williamson, and Kerr CountiesDate of Incident: July 4, 2025As Central Texas continues to recover from the catastrophic flash flooding in early July, the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) remains fully engaged in providing financial, physical, emotional, and spiritual care to impacted families across Travis County (Sandy Creek area), Williamson County, Kerr County, and surrounding areas.Since deploying on July 7, ADRN has mobilized over 2,527 volunteers to support flood survivors with cleanup, donation distribution, crisis intake (providing immediate financial assistance and access to longer-term support), emotional/spiritual care, and resource navigation. Survivors in Travis County are being served at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) on Friday and Saturday (Aug 1-2), located at North Way Bible Church (589 San Gabriel Pkwy, Leander, TX 78641), where ADRN is providing direct assistance, in collaboration with city and state partners.ADRN teams are also active in Travis County, Sandy Creek, and Williamson County, helping residents clean and rebuild, and working to deliver critical supplies to Kerr County.“Recovery is not a weekend project-it's a long journey,” said Rev. Dr. Dwight Bailey, Executive Director of ADRN.“We are grateful for all who have given their weekends and weekdays to help move recovery forward, and we are committed to walking with survivors through this crisis, not just with supplies and cleanup, but with hope, faith, and lasting support.”Get Help or Get InvolvedSurvivors in need of assistance, or those wanting to volunteer or donate, can visit: ADRN/CentralTexasFloodTogether, we can rebuild homes-and restore hope.As part of this multi-county mobilization, ADRN will continue to manage donations, deploy trained volunteers, distribute essential cleanup and hygiene supplies to impacted communities, and connect survivors with vetted partners who can assist them in rebuilding their lives - physically, emotionally, and spiritually.ADRN Response Actions:Hotline and Cleanup Requests:If you need help cleaning up damage from the July 4th Central Texas Flooding, call 512-806-0800 OR 211 to be connected to volunteers from local organizations and community groups who may be able to assist with Muck Out, Debris, Tarping, or Trees.Volunteer / Remote Call Center Volunteer Signup:If you would like to volunteer, visit adrn/centraltexasfloodDonations:Monetary gifts are needed to meet the growing physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of survivors.We also accept donations of cleanup supplies and hygiene kits.Give online or view our current needs at: adrn/centraltexasfloodDonate at: adrn/centraltexasfloodADRN will update its website with additional donation locations and criteria as the situation develops.How the Public Can Help:- Pray for families affected and for the safety of responders- Give financially: adrn/centraltexasflood- Volunteer: adrn/centraltexasflood- In-kind Resources: adrn/centraltexasfloodAbout ADRNThe Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) equips, empowers, and mobilizes churches, organizations, and volunteers to serve disaster survivors, individuals, and families in crisis. From providing emergency relief to short and long-term support, ADRN ensures that families across Austin and beyond can find hope, healing, and restoration.Media ContactAlistair PerumalSenior Director of AdvancementAustin Disaster Relief Network347-654-1111...

