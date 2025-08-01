Willowbend Apartments In Humble, Texas Acquired
HUMBLE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Willowbend Apartments, a premier multifamily residential community, located at 9393 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West in Humble, Texas, has been acquired by two separate entities finalized on May 22, 2025:
-
Willowbend Apartments Phase I, LLC acquired Willowbend Phase I for a total Real Property Value of $31,420,000.
Willowbend Apartments Phase II, LLC acquired Willowbend Phase II for a total Real Property Value of $31,890,000.
Built in 2017, Willowbend Apartments Phase I and II collectively offer ten distinctive 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floorplans, designed to meet a wide range of lifestyle needs. These spacious, open-concept residences feature high ceilings, wood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Each apartment home includes a full-size washer and dryer, along with a private patio or balcony. The pet-friendly community welcomes both cats and dogs.
Beyond the residences, Willowbend Apartments boasts an impressive suite of lifestyle amenities. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool with tanning deck, outdoor kitchen and picnic area, a modern clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. An on-site business center provides a quiet, convenient space for remote work or study, blending productivity with comfort.
"We're excited to welcome Willowbend Apartments Phase I and II into our growing portfolio of quality residential communities," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager for both Willowbend Apartments Phase I, LLC & Willowbend Apartments Phase II, LLC. "This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in high-potential properties that enhance the resident experience and strengthen our presence in key Texas markets."
Ideally situated near George Bush Intercontinental Airport and I-69, Willowbend Apartments provides residents with convenient access to Houston's major employment centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment. While offering a quick commute to the city, the community also enjoys the suburban charm and tranquility of Humble, with nearby parks, trails, and golf courses.
For more information on Willowbend Apartments Phase I or Phase II, visit Apartments in Humble, TX | Willowbend . For property photos, click HERE .
SOURCE Willowbend Apartments Phase I, LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment