Willowbend Apartments In Humble, Texas Acquired

HUMBLE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Willowbend Apartments, a premier multifamily residential community, located at 9393 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West in Humble, Texas, has been acquired by two separate entities finalized on May 22, 2025:



Willowbend Apartments Phase I, LLC acquired Willowbend Phase I for a total Real Property Value of $31,420,000. Willowbend Apartments Phase II, LLC acquired Willowbend Phase II for a total Real Property Value of $31,890,000.

Built in 2017, Willowbend Apartments Phase I and II collectively offer ten distinctive 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floorplans, designed to meet a wide range of lifestyle needs. These spacious, open-concept residences feature high ceilings, wood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Each apartment home includes a full-size washer and dryer, along with a private patio or balcony. The pet-friendly community welcomes both cats and dogs.

Beyond the residences, Willowbend Apartments boasts an impressive suite of lifestyle amenities. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool with tanning deck, outdoor kitchen and picnic area, a modern clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. An on-site business center provides a quiet, convenient space for remote work or study, blending productivity with comfort.

"We're excited to welcome Willowbend Apartments Phase I and II into our growing portfolio of quality residential communities," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager for both Willowbend Apartments Phase I, LLC & Willowbend Apartments Phase II, LLC. "This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in high-potential properties that enhance the resident experience and strengthen our presence in key Texas markets."

Ideally situated near George Bush Intercontinental Airport and I-69, Willowbend Apartments provides residents with convenient access to Houston's major employment centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment. While offering a quick commute to the city, the community also enjoys the suburban charm and tranquility of Humble, with nearby parks, trails, and golf courses.

For more information on Willowbend Apartments Phase I or Phase II, visit Apartments in Humble, TX | Willowbend . For property photos, click HERE .

SOURCE Willowbend Apartments Phase I, LLC

