US Air Tool Company (USATCO) Commemorates 75 Years As A Global Leader In Aerospace Tooling And Manufacturing

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Air Tool Co. (USATCO), a premier manufacturer and global distributor of high-performance tooling for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets, is proud to commemorate its 75th anniversary. Founded in 1951, USATCO has built an enduring legacy of precision, reliability, and innovation, solidifying its position as the go-to partner for specialized tooling solutions worldwide.

For three-quarters of a century, USATCO has been instrumental in the assembly and maintenance of the world's most critical aircraft and industrial structures. From supporting industry leaders like Boeing and Airbus to being the world's largest distributor of Cherry Aerospace and Monogram Aerospace products, the company's tools and fastener solutions have become synonymous with quality and durability.

USATCO's success has been built on a foundation of trusted roots in American manufacturing. With headquarters in New York and a key location in California, the company has delivered the quality products that are essential for assembling and maintaining the world's most advanced commercial and military aircraft.

This 75-year milestone would not be possible without a culture that balances tradition with forward-thinking innovation. While its heritage is in classic manufacturing, USATCO is keenly focused on the future. The company is announcing the launch of a completely redesigned website along with its recently announced ISO 9001:2015 certification further demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement, quality, and operational excellence.

As the largest manufacturer and distributor of specialty aircraft tooling in the U.S. and the world's largest distributor of Cherry Aerospace and Monogram Aerospace products, USATCO is celebrating its past while actively building its future.

As USATCO looks to the future, it is strategically expanding its presence into key markets, through the upcoming launch of the USATCO Authorized Distributor Program, a program designed to develop and support sales channel partnerships throughout the world

To find out more about US Air Tool Co.'s 75-year history and its extensive product offerings, please visit .

Established in 1951, US Air Tool Co. (USATCO) is a leading U.S. manufacturer and global distributor of specialty tools for the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. With locations in New York and California, USATCO provides an extensive line of drilling equipment, riveters, sheet metal tools, and more, serving a diverse clientele from major airlines to government organizations. As pioneers in aviation and aerospace distribution, USATCO combines precision engineering with innovative solutions to keep industries moving forward.

Contact Information

Media Relations

1-800-645-8180

[email protected]

SOURCE US Air Tool Co., LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED