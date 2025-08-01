Seychelles: President Ramkalawan Attends Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony For Orchid Village Affordable Housing Development Phases II & III

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, August 1, 2025/APO Group/ --

President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan and Vice President Ahmed Afif, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for the second and third phases of the Orchid Village affordable housing development at Grand Anse Mahé on Friday morning.

The comprehensive housing initiative encompasses 80 affordable residential units, comprising 32 two-bedroom and 48 three-bedroom accommodations. Ascent Project Limited will execute the construction over a 24-month timeline,with the project generously funded by the United Arab Emirates government at an investment of approximately USD 7.3 million.

President Ramkalawan, alongside His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Saeed Alneyadi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy, and Minister for Land and Housing Billy Rangasamy, unveiled the commemorative plaque and laid the foundation stone, marking the project's commencement. The delegation also participated in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony.

In his address, Minister Rangasamy expressed profound gratitude to the UAE government for their substantial investment in Seychelles' housing sector. The Minister announced the concurrent development of regional sewage treatment plants to service multiple housing estates, including this project, aligning with the nation's comprehensive infrastructure agenda for sustainable development.

His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Saeed Alneyadi emphasized that the project "represents a significant milestone in the United Arab Emirates' commitment to providing quality housing for Seychellois citizens and fostering community growth. This grant transcends mere financial investment, it exemplifies the enduring friendship and solidarity between Seychelles and the UAE."

President Ramkalawan conveyed his appreciation and satisfaction with the project's progress, noting it as one of three generous initiatives from the UAE government, alongside the English River rehabilitation project and the Anse Royale Sports Complex. "Let this village become a source of pride and cultivate a sense of community that enables our people to flourish," the President declared.

National Assembly Member for Grand Anse Mahé District, Mr. Waven William, urged prospective beneficiaries to maintain consistent payment schedules to secure housing allocation. He encouraged current residents to preserve their properties through proper maintenance and foster harmonious neighborhood relations. William advocated for revised housing agreements reflecting contemporary realities, permitting homeowners to undertake repairs while preserving structural integrity, and called for proactive enforcement measures to maintain community standards.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Health Mrs. Peggy Vidot, Principal Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers, National Assembly members, Grand Anse Mahé District Administrator Mrs. Retania Leon, Ministry of Land and Housing personnel, district residents, and distinguished guests.

