Mozambique: International Committee Of The Red Cross (ICRC) Increases Its Humanitarian Response In Mocimboa Da Praia

Communities in Mocimboa da Praia continue to be affected by displacement and returns, loss of income, family separation, and difficult access to basic services such as clean water and health services.

The ICRC built six boreholes, three with handpumps and three solar-powered, now supplying clean drinking water to 9,000 people through 14 distribution points. The situation in the area remains complex as an estimated 130,000 people still consume unsafe water in the district severely affected by armed conflict, which leads to the spread of diseases especially in the most vulnerable - like children and the elderly.

In addition to building water supply systems, the ICRC created and recently trained six water committees made up of local people who are taking on the task of ensuring sustainable water management from the water points. This training has contributed to the sustainability of the projects and strengthens the resilience of communities in Mocímboa da Praia.

Sifa Momade had to walk for about seven hours daily to fetch water.“To get water where I live, I would leave in the morning and return around noon. Now, we have water in our neighborhood to drink, wash clothes, and cook at any time,” she said.

“Together with the Mozambique Red Cross (CVM), we have since January 2025 distributed essential items to over 2,000 vulnerable families in Pamunda, Filipe Nyusi, 30 de Junho and Ntende communities of Mocimboa da Praia,” said Devaki Erande, head of the ICRC's Mocímboa da Praia office.

Over 1,200 families in the district also received assistance to meet urgent basic needs earlier this year. Families say the flexibility of this type of support significantly improved their ability to cope with the difficult conditions brought on by the conflict.

The ICRC is also carrying out activities to reunite families separated by the conflict and is engaging in dialogue with weapon bearers to promote respect for international humanitarian law.

