Mandalay Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement With Alkane
The receipt of the Final Order was the final substantive condition to closing the Arrangement. The Arrangement is expected to close on August 5, 2025.
For Further Information
Mandalay investor contact:
Edison Nguyen, Director, Business Valuations and IR
+1 (647) 258-9722
About Mandalay Resources Corporation
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively "Forward-looking Information"). Forward-looking Information may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Arrangement.
Forward-looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-looking Information. Although Mandalay believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Mandalay as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-looking Information. Forward-looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to the closing of the Arrangement; risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price and the factors identified in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's most recently filed Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ at . Forward-looking Information is designed to help readers understand Mandalay's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Mandalay assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Mandalay updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that either company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment