Chaos, Starvation And War Crimes In Gaza Aid: Insider Account Revealed
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Tony Aguilar detailed his experiences in Gaza during a July 31, 2025, interview with Tucker Carlson.
Aguilar worked as a security contractor for UG Solutions under the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation from May 17 to June 26, 2025. He described inefficiencies and alleged abuses in the aid system.
The Lieutenant Colonel served 25 years in the Army. He graduated from West Point, deployed 12 times to places like Iraq and Afghanistan and earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for valor. UG Solutions recruited him for his combat expertise.
He entered Israel on a tourist visa while armed. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation replaced United Nations aid after a blockade. It operates four distribution sites.
Three sites sit near Egyptian borders in active combat zones. One site locates centrally near an Israeli tank unit. Aguilar called this setup a violation of Geneva Conventions.
Palestinians walk 8 to 12 kilometers to reach sites. Israeli forces hold crowds with tanks. They release people in waves. Forces fire machine guns, mortars, and tanks to control groups.
Contractors use stun grenades and tear gas. Chaos ensues in eight minutes as 25,000 boxes vanish. The foundation delivered 96 million meals in 65 days. This equals food for 15 days for 2.21 million people.
Aid includes only dry goods like rice and lentils. No water arrives due to high transport costs. Northern Gaza receives no aid, isolating populations.
Aid Crisis in Gaza
Aguilar witnessed emaciated civilians. Parents carried dead children. He compared Gaza to a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Destruction surpasses Iraq or Afghanistan scenes. He saw no Palestinian threats or weapons.
Israeli soldiers questioned feeding the enemy. No Israelis help with aid. All contractors come from America. Aguilar alleged war crimes like displacing populations and targeting civilians. He cited Geneva rules on aid in combat zones.
The foundation's leader, Johnny Moore, lacks aid experience. Funding remains opaque. Switzerland refused accounts. Key staff quit citing ethics. Aguilar resigned, but the foundation says they fired him for misconduct.
Taxpayer dollars fund this system. Inefficiencies waste resources. Opaque operations raise business concerns. Aguilar urges a return to United Nations methods with 500 trucks daily. This approach served 400 sites before.
Experts note similar issues in reports. Aid falls short amid starvation. Economic ties suffer from complicity claims. Businesses eye risks in unstable ventures. Transparency demands grow for contractors.
Aguilar seeks accountability. He highlights profit over lives. Stakeholders question long-term costs. The setup benefits few while harming many. Reforms could save funds and reputations.
