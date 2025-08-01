403
U.S. Picks Winners And Losers: Argentina's Low Tariff, Brazil's Heavy Toll
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina and Brazil both count on the United States as a key market, but new American tariffs have changed the rules. An official order from President Donald Trump set a 50% tariff on most Brazilian goods, while most Argentine exports face only a 10% duty.
This policy, announced July 30, 2025 by the White House, came as the U.S. cited national security and political concerns in Brazil, particularly decisions affecting American companies and high-profile investigations in its political system.
For Brazil, this is the toughest tariff from any big trading partner. Brazilian meatpackers, coffee exporters, and farm businesses now pay steep new costs to sell in the United States.
Only certain goods-like orange juice, wood pulp, and airplane parts-escaped the full brunt due to large U.S. import needs. Even so, Brazilian exporters expect billions in lost revenue this year and the risk of job losses.
Meanwhile, Argentina stands on the opposite end. It enjoys among the lowest tariffs in the world on its U.S.-bound goods. The reason: Argentina 's government went out of its way to align its trade policies and regulations with American interests.
Under President Javier Milei , Argentina struck security and travel agreements with the U.S. and worked toward even fewer trade barriers. If current talks succeed, up to 80% of Argentine exports might enter tariff-free.
What matters for everyone-even outside these countries-is that trade policy decisions do not just follow business logic. They reflect political friendships and global strategies, shaping who wins and who loses in world markets.
For Brazil, the high tariffs are a warning that politics can overpower trade ties. For Argentina, careful diplomacy and cooperation paid off with a big advantage.
These changes ripple through global supply chains, affecting prices and choices for U.S. consumers and profits for South American companies.
The data and facts rely on official U.S. and South American government sources and customs statistics. This is not just another tariff dispute-it is a lesson in how political choices redraw the map of international trade.
