Colombia Escapes Harsh U.S. Tariffs, Gets Just 10% Despite Prosecuting Former Conservative President
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 7, 2025, the United States began enforcing a 10% tariff on nearly all Colombian exports, diverging sharply from the 50% tariff imposed on Brazilian goods.
The US set these rates after reviewing both recent economic trends and political developments in Latin America. Colombia, under President Gustavo Petro 's socialist government, has pursued legal actions against former conservative president Álvaro Uribe.
Despite this, Colombia escaped the higher tariffs imposed on others. Official US statements credit the lighter tariff to Colombia's cooperative trade stance, acceptance of deported migrants from the US, and efforts to address US priorities in bilateral negotiations.
By comparison, Brazil-also governed by a left-wing administration-received the highest penalty. The US government cited Brazil's active prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro as grounds for the increased 50% tariff, labeling the actions a breach of democratic norms.
The hefty duty now burdens Brazilian exports such as steel, coffee, and machinery, restricting their competitiveness in the American market.
Observers note that while both nations are led by progressive governments and have initiated legal action against former conservative leaders, only Colombia avoided the strictest US trade measures.
As a result, Colombian exporters maintain a significant advantage. Official data show Colombian exports to the US totaled $14.3 billion in 2024, about 29% of the country's foreign sales, and the new tariff-though an added cost-remains manageable.
The US approach signals a broader shift in how Washington uses tariffs, mixing economic and political considerations. Colombia 's outcome underscores that, even as political prosecutions continue at home, pragmatic engagement and cooperation with US priorities helped shield it from severe penalties.
Brazil's experience, meanwhile, shows the risks when political frictions become central to Washington's trade decisions.
