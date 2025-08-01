Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Apple Iphone 15 Gets Huge Price Cut Get Extra Rs 11,000 Discount

The iPhone 15 smartphone is now available at a massively discounted price on Amazon. Below are details on how to grab these discounts.

Apple's iPhone 15 is now cheaper on Amazon. The 128GB variant has the biggest price cut as it is available for Rs 59,999 in the Great Freedom Festival sale, down from Rs 69,999. That's a 14% discount!

Get a Rs 1,000 discount with SBI credit cards and up to Rs 1,799 cashback via Amazon Pay.

The iPhone 15, released in September 2023, is a popular member in Apple's flagship smartphone lineup, bringing premium features previously exclusive to Pro models to the standard iPhone experience.

Dynamic Island: Interactive Display Innovation

The iPhone 15 introduces the Dynamic Island, replacing the traditional notch with an interactive pill-shaped cutout that transforms static space into a functional interface. This feature enables real-time interactions without interrupting your current activity-displaying incoming calls with accept/reject options, showing music controls with album artwork, timer countdowns, and navigation directions. Users can expand activities by touching and holding or swiping, while long-pressing provides additional controls like speaker options during calls or media playback controls.

Display Excellence

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2556x1179 resolution at 460 ppi. Key display improvements include dramatically enhanced outdoor visibility with 2,000 nits peak brightness (compared to 1,200 nits on iPhone 14), maintaining excellent color accuracy with True Tone support and Wide Color (P3) gamut coverage. The display supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision content, delivering exceptional contrast with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Camera System: Professional Photography Made Accessible

The iPhone 15's advanced dual-camera system centers around a 48MP main camera with ƒ/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. This represents a massive upgrade from the iPhone 14's 12MP sensor, enabling super-high-resolution photos in both 24MP and 48MP formats. The system includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera (13mm, ƒ/2.4) with 120° field of view and introduces a 2x Telephoto option enabled by the quad-pixel sensor, providing three optical zoom levels without requiring a third camera.

Photography features include the Photonic Engine for improved low-light performance, Deep Fusion for enhanced detail, Smart HDR 5 for better dynamic range, and next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control. Night mode, Panorama (up to 63MP), and Photographic Styles round out the comprehensive camera feature set.

Performance: Proven Power with A16 Bionic

The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, the same processor that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Built on an efficient 4nm process, this chip features a 6-core CPU (2 performance + 4 efficiency cores), 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. The A16 delivers approximately 20% better CPU performance and 30-60% improved GPU performance compared to the A15 in iPhone 14, while maintaining excellent power efficiency.

Even in 2025, the A16 Bionic remains highly capable, handling demanding apps, intensive gaming, and AI-driven features with ease. The chip ensures the iPhone 15 will receive iOS updates for years to come, making it a future-ready investment.

USB-C Connectivity: Universal Standard Arrives

The iPhone 15 marks Apple's transition from Lightning to USB-C, bringing universal compatibility and convenience. While data transfer speeds remain at 480 Mbps (USB 2.0) for the standard models, the port enables reverse charging capabilities, allowing users to charge other USB-C devices from their iPhone. The included USB-C cable works with existing USB-C chargers, and the port supports video output via alt mode for external displays.

Battery Life and Charging

The iPhone 15 incorporates a 3,349 mAh battery (compared to 3,279 mAh in iPhone 14), combined with the A16's improved efficiency for enhanced endurance. In testing, the iPhone 15 achieves approximately 98 hours of battery endurance compared to 90 hours for iPhone 14. The device supports 20W fast charging (50% in 30 minutes), 15W MagSafe wireless charging, and 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

Design and Build Quality

The iPhone 15 features a refined design with color-infused back glass in a textured matte finish and contoured aluminum edges for improved grip comfort. Available in five attractive colors-Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink-each offering a sophisticated, premium appearance. The device maintains IP68 water resistance (6 meters for 30 minutes) and incorporates Ceramic Shield front glass for enhanced durability.

Additional Features

The iPhone 15 includes Face ID for secure authentication, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and comprehensive connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and dual SIM support (nano + eSIM). Advanced sensors include Light, Proximity, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, and Gyroscope for comprehensive functionality.