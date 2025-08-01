Paypal, Venmo Down For Users Friday Morning
PayPal and Venmo, two of the most popular online payment platforms, have reported outages on Friday morning. Both companies are owned by the same parent company, PayPal Holdings (PYPL).
The outage started at around 8:45 a.m. ET, and reports on Down Detector quickly jumped to around 1,000. PayPal's official page also reported“service disruption.”
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: El-Erian Flags 4 Reasons Why It's Impossible To Predict Trump Tariff Fallout
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment