Paypal, Venmo Down For Users Friday Morning

2025-08-01 03:15:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

PayPal and Venmo, two of the most popular online payment platforms, have reported outages on Friday morning. Both companies are owned by the same parent company, PayPal Holdings (PYPL).

The outage started at around 8:45 a.m. ET, and reports on Down Detector quickly jumped to around 1,000. PayPal's official page also reported“service disruption.”

