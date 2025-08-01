Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Appeals For Peace After Communal Tensions Flare In Pune

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday appealed to the public to maintain peace and cooperation after communal tensions flared up in Pune district due to an objectionable social media post shared by an outsider. The remark came after a tense situation had arisen in Yavat village at Daund Taluka of Pune District following an alleged objectionable social media post by a local youth. Villagers took to the streets and a few youngsters attempted to vandalise a structure.A heavy deployment of Police personnel was made in the area. Police said that the incident occurred in the village a week ago, so the situation was already tense. Speaking to the media persons, CM Fadnavis said, "We have only one appeal: everyone should maintain peace and no one should take the law into their own hands. If anyone does so, the police will take strict action against them," he warned CM assured that the situation had been brought under control and peace was restored in the area. CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have just gathered information about the matter. According to it, a person from outside had posted an objectionable status, which led to tensions. People came out onto the streets, and in order to control the crowd, a lathi-charge had to be carried out. The situation is now under control. People from both communities are sitting together, talking, and trying to resolve the tension.""Some people deliberately post such statuses to create tension, but strict action will definitely be taken against them. Just because a gathering or event took place, does that give anyone the freedom to post such provocative statuses? No one has the right to make offensive remarks against any religion in this manner," he said. He dismissed the claims that the unrest was linked to a recent public gathering, saying, "So, to say that the tension arose because of a public gathering is completely incorrect. At present, the area is entirely peaceful. In many such cases, doctored videos also come to light. Hence, that aspect must also be investigated."Furthermore, Swapnil Adinath Kadam, a bakery owner whose shop was vandalised and burned, said,“Some of my workers are Muslims and they have come from UP. A social media post surfaced in the morning, it was said that Muslims had posted an objectionable social media post. There is a mosque 150-200 metres from here. They were heading to the mosque. Someone said that this bakery belongs to Muslims. But the bakery belongs to us, and they (workers) are here on rent. They pelted stones at the bakery, took away the tin sheets, and hurled something inflammable inside. Our bakery is completely burned. None of our workers had to do anything with the social media post...” Further investigation into the post and the video clip is underway.

