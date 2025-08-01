71St National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Gets FIRST National Award THESE 5 Superstars Never Got One

Shahrukh Khan has received the National Award for Best Actor for 'Jawan' for the first time in his 33-year film career. Know about those superstars who did not receive the National Award even once in their entire career

71st National Film Awards

This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has ever received the prestigious National Film Award for his blockbuster movie 'Jawan'. Here's a list of few other superstars who never received the award.

Rajinikanth

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth is called the God of South. His fans all over the world are crazy about his style. He has given great films like 'Robot', 'Shivaji: The Boss' and 'Jailer' on the screen. He has been awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the biggest honour in the entertainment world. But he has not received the National Award for Best Actor for any film.

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar has been an inspiration for many actors not only in India but all over the world. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the biggest honour in the entertainment world. But he never received the National Award for Best Actor. His popular films include 'Jwar Bhata', 'Shaheed', 'Daag', 'Devdas' and 'Naya Daur'.

Rajesh Khanna

Late Rajesh Khanna is called the first superstar of the Indian film industry. Many other actors have learnt from his acting. He worked in many films like 'Aradhana', 'Sachcha Jhootha', 'Anand', 'Haathi Mere Sathi', 'Roti' and 'Avatar' and won the hearts of the audience. However, he never received the National Award for Best Actor.

Salman Khan

Salman is one of the biggest superstars of the country. He has made his mark in every household with films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' and has earned a huge fan following. He has proved his acting prowess across the world with films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan'. But when it comes to National Awards, his hands seem empty.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, who calls himself the biggest patriot, is known as Mr. Perfectionist. He has given many great films. He has made films like 'Taare Zameen Par' and 'Sitare Zameen Par' which give a message to the society. He has given patriotic films like Oscar nominated 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India'. But till date he has not received the National Award for Best Actor for any film.