5 Outcomes That Could Shake Up Damian Priest Vs. Aleister Black On WWE Smackdown Showdown

Damian Priest battles Aleister Black this week on SmackDown. Here's what might go down, and why.

R-Truth is unpredictable right now, and that's exactly why he could strike again. He already beat Black with a rollup win three weeks ago, but his character isn't one to let things go. If Carmelo Hayes gets involved in the match, R-Truth jumping in to even the odds makes perfect sense.

This sets up a possible tag match scenario, Priest and Truth vs. Hayes and Black, something fans would love to see. R-Truth's current gimmick supports chaos, and there's no telling when he'll show up next.

Carmelo Hayes has a strong reason to get involved in this match. Aleister Black cost him his match against Priest recently, and payback could be coming. The history between Hayes and Black is old, especially after Black targeted The Miz earlier.

Even though both men are technically heels, Hayes interfering helps his story make sense. He might not side with Priest, but he sure wouldn't mind costing Black a major win.

There's always a chance this match doesn't get a clean finish. WWE has been leaning into wild brawls lately, especially under Triple H's creative control. Damian Priest and Aleister Black tearing into each other until the referee calls for a double disqualification could lead to something bigger.

That would create a perfect path for a Clash in Paris match later this month. A stipulation could be added, the stakes raised, and this feud kept hot. Fans dig physical chaos, and this match has the ingredients for that.

If no one interferes and WWE wants to push Black further, he could get a clean victory here. After returning post-WrestleMania, Black has picked up wins against The Miz and Carmelo Hayes.

Beating a former World Champion like Damian Priest would give his current run a major boost. Priest already holds a big win over Drew McIntyre, so a loss here won't damage him. Black, meanwhile, could finally move toward the main event picture.

Damian Priest hasn't had many matches since beating Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. He fought in a King of the Ring fatal four-way and took on Carmelo Hayes recently on SmackDown.

This match against Aleister Black could be his moment to get back into the spotlight. A clean win here would re-establish him as a major force, possibly putting him into contention for the Undisputed WWE Championship again.