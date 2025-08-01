Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spacex Launches Crew-11 Astronauts To ISS For NASA


2025-08-01 03:15:16
Elon Musk-led SpaceX on Friday launched Crew-11 astronauts from the U.S., Russia, and Japan for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

SpaceX used the Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule to send the four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month mission, according to a live broadcast from the space startup on X.

