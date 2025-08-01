Russian Drone Strikes On Ukraine Hit Record High In July 2025 Over 6,200 Drones Launched
In July 2025, Russian forces launched a staggering 6,297 drone strikes on Ukraine, marking an all-time monthly record and a 16% increase from June. This unprecedented surge in drone attacks has caused extensive damage across major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, with dozens of civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure.
