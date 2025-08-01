Japanese Hindu Devotees Hold Yagam For World Peace In Trichy
In a rare spiritual gesture, Japanese Hindu devotees performed a special Yagam for world peace at the historic Thiruvanaikoil Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Temple in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The ritual drew local attention and symbolized cross-cultural devotion and harmony through ancient Hindu spiritual practices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment