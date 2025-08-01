Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japanese Hindu Devotees Hold Yagam For World Peace In Trichy


2025-08-01 03:15:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a rare spiritual gesture, Japanese Hindu devotees performed a special Yagam for world peace at the historic Thiruvanaikoil Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Temple in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The ritual drew local attention and symbolized cross-cultural devotion and harmony through ancient Hindu spiritual practices.

MENAFN01082025007385015968ID1109874581

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search