Japanese Hindu Devotees Hold Yagam For World Peace In Trichy

In a rare spiritual gesture, Japanese Hindu devotees performed a special Yagam for world peace at the historic Thiruvanaikoil Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Temple in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The ritual drew local attention and symbolized cross-cultural devotion and harmony through ancient Hindu spiritual practices.

