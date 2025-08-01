3 Dramatic Ways WWE Smackdown Might Close Before Summerslam's High-Stakes Showdown Begins

SmackDown's final show before SummerSlam could end in chaos, threats, or violent clashes.

John Cena is expected to return with payback in mind after Cody Rhodes attacked him recently and forced him into accepting a Street Fight at SummerSlam. That feud is personal now.

With both megastars set to appear on the final SmackDown before the event, emotions will likely explode. Cena could hit the ring to confront Rhodes, leading to an all-out brawl that closes the show and sets the tone for their violent main event this weekend.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis might insert himself into the Cena–Rhodes feud tonight. With tensions running high, Aldis could step in during the final segment and demand that both men avoid physical contact.

His warning might come with consequences: if Cena and Rhodes fight tonight, their SummerSlam match could be scrapped altogether. Instead of throwing fists, we may witness a tense, verbal standoff. The segment could end with an intense face-off, possibly even Aldis separating the two just in time.

The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Titles in a chaotic Six-Pack TLC Match at SummerSlam. SmackDown might close with the dark champions addressing their challengers-DIY, The Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix.

Last week, all six teams brawled around the ring. Don't be shocked if that happens again. The Wyatt Sicks could send a warning, only to be interrupted again, this time in a full-scale ringside collision just hours before all hell breaks loose at SummerSlam.