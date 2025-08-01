NFL Sells Redzone And Other Media Assets To Disney For Stake In ESPN: Report

The NFL and Disney's (DIS) ESPN have reportedly arrived at an agreement that places many of the league's top media holdings with the sports network in exchange for stake in ESPN that is potentially worth billions.

According to a report by The Atlantic, sources said the official announcement is expected next week. Disney is also expected to report its latest earnings on Wednesday.

ESPN is expected to have access to RedZone, NFL Network, seven more regular-season games, the NFL's fantasy football business, potential to integrate special features, and potentially more assets.

