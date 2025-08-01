Indigo Passenger Slaps Fellow Traveller On Mumbai-Kolkata Flight: 'He Is Having A Panic Attack'
In the now-viral clip, the seated man hits the other passenger without warning. A crew member immediately intervenes and can be heard saying,“Sir, mat kijiye. Don't do that.” Meanwhile, the person recording the video questions the attacker, asking,“Mara kyun?” (Why did you hit him?). The attacker replies,“Problem hoga lekin haath nahi uthana chahiye tha” (You might have a problem, but you shouldn't have raised your hand). He then adds,“Problem sabko hai, lekin haath nahi uthana chahiye tha” (Everyone has problems, but you still shouldn't hit someone).
As the crew assists the passenger who was hit, another traveller can be heard saying that the man may have been having a panic attack.“He is getting a panic attack,” a passenger said.
The exact reason behind the altercation has not yet been confirmed.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the passenger who initiated the physical assault was handed over to the security team upon arrival at Kolkata airport.
IndiGo 's Response
Responding to the incident, IndiGo stated that such "unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable."
“We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.
Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol.
We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights,” the airline said in a statement.
