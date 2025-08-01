Brain Teaser: You Are A Math Wizard If You Can Crack This Puzzle In 10 Seconds
A brain teaser on Pinterest has grabbed the attention of all math lovers. The visual puzzle challenges people to calculate the amount represented by the birds. Each type of bird indicates a different number. The challenge is to figure out the math puzzle in less than 10 seconds.
If you look closely at the photo, you can see that three ducks total 21, whereas two orange birds and a duck are equal to 17. You have to guess the total if you bring together a duck, a crow and two orange birds.
The visual puzzle challenges people to calculate the amount represented by the birds.Answer to brain teaser
To solve the equation, you need to start with the ducks. If you divide 21 by 3, you will get the value of one duck. This can help you with the second part of the math puzzle. If a duck and two orange birds make up the number 17, and the duck is 7, the value of one orange bird is 5. Similarly, you can find the value of the crow in the third part of the problem.
The answer to the final part of the problem is 25. Two orange birds (5 x 2 = 10), a crow (8) and a duck (7) add up to this number.
Why are brain teasers like this popular?
The puzzles are not just about improving one's math skills. They also indicate how our brain processes information. Optical illusions encourage people to think of out-of-the-box solutions, a trait that is useful in real life as well. They also keep your mind sharp. By practicing doing such brain teasers daily, you can improve your problem-solving abilities easily. So, put on your thinking cap and see how fast you can complete this puzzle.
