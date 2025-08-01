India Refuses Trump's Bait, Brushes Off 'Pak Oil' Taunt
At a press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment on Trump's remarks, saying tersely,“I have no comments to offer in this matter.” However, in a subtle yet pointed response, Jaiswal stressed that India's energy policy is dictated solely by market realities and national interest, not external pressures or political rhetoric.
“In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets and by the prevailing global circumstances,” he said.
Without naming Trump directly, Jaiswal reiterated that India's relationship with Russia is“steady and time-tested,” emphasizing that its partnerships are evaluated on merit and not influenced by“third-country perspectives.”
Trump's remarks came in a social media post where he announced a new deal with Pakistan to help develop its“massive oil reserves.” In the same post, he mused,“Who knows, maybe they'll be selling oil to India someday!”Read Also Trump Hits India With 25% Tariff, Eases Pakistan's in Trade Policy Shift White House Imposes 25% Tariff On India, Lists Global Levies
Despite Trump's provocations, New Delhi maintained a composed stance. While acknowledging that the situation is under review, the MEA underlined that the India–US strategic partnership has“weathered many storms” and continues to be built on shared democratic values and converging global interests.
The measured response reflects India's broader diplomatic strategy: not allowing partisan rhetoric to derail long standing bilateral ties.
