J & K Govt Prohibits Use Of Synthetic Colours In Ready-To-Eat Food

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Drug Administration, Drugs & Food Control Organization, J&K today prohibited the use of synthetic food colours in prepared (ready-to- eat) Food Items available in markets.

As per an official statement issued here, it was informed that the recent analytical reports of National Food Laboratory Ghaziabad has revealed that certain food samples of prepared food viz. Kabab, Biryani, Pickles and Chicken Tikka, have been found unsafe due to the presence of synthetic food colours, like Carmoisine, Tartrazine, and Erythrosine.

“In terms of Regulation 3.1.2 and Appendix A of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, use of Synthetic food colours is prohibited in prepared food items such as Wazwan, Biryani, Pickles, and other meat-based preparations (ready-to-eat),” read the official communication.

The presence of such prohibited synthetic colours poses a serious risk to public health. In terms of Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, such violations are punishable and may attract Imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, and also with Fine which may extend up to ₹3,00,000(three lakhs).

“All Food Business Operators (FBOs) engaged in the manufacture, preparation, processing, sale or service of ready-to-eat food items, especially meat-based products such as Kebabs, Wazwan, Biryani, Chicken Tikka, Pickles, etc, are advised to strictly avoid the use of synthetic food colours in any prepared food items,” warned the statement.

Read Also Inside Kashmir's Rotten Meat Crackdown Video: Food Safety Deptt Seizes, Destroys 1200 Kg Of Spoiled Meat In Srinagar

Meanwhile D&FCO has sought cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure that only safe, wholesome food reaches the consumer.