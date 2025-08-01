Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam Woods

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Akhal forest area of Devsar in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

A top police official said that a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, reported news agency KNO.

He said during the search operation contact was established with the hiding terrorists.“The exchange of fire is going on and further details will be shared accordingly,” he said.

