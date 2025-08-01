Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam Woods
A top police official said that a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, reported news agency KNO.
He said during the search operation contact was established with the hiding terrorists."The exchange of fire is going on and further details will be shared accordingly," he said.
