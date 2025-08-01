403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fortis At 52-Week High On Q2 Earnings
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.69 Friday. Fortis released its second-quarter results Friday. Q2 net earnings were $384 million or $0.76 per common share, up from $331 million or $0.67 per common share in 2024.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.34 Friday. No news stories today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.06 Friday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Friday. No news stories today.
Sitka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.34 Friday. No news stories today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.06 Friday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Friday. No news stories today.
Sitka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment