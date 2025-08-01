Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fortis At 52-Week High On Q2 Earnings

Fortis At 52-Week High On Q2 Earnings


2025-08-01 03:10:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.69 Friday. Fortis released its second-quarter results Friday. Q2 net earnings were $384 million or $0.76 per common share, up from $331 million or $0.67 per common share in 2024.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.34 Friday. No news stories today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.06 Friday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Friday. No news stories today.
Sitka Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Friday. No news stories today.





