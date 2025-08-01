Eric Sprott Announces Securities Of Summa Silver Corp.
Summa Silver holdings: Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 22,972,200 Summa Silver Shares and 3,375,000 Summa Silver Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 15.3% of the outstanding Summa Silver Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 17.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants. As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott no longer holds any securities of Summa Silver, and Mr. Sprott (as well as 2176423 Ontario Ltd.) ceased to be insiders of Summa Silver.
Silver47 Exploration holdings: Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 5,500,000 Silver47 Shares and 750,000 Silver47 Warrants, representing approximately 7.8% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 8.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants. As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 15,883,424 Silver47 Shares and 2,275,000 Silver 47 Warrants representing approximately 11.5% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 12.9% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants
Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment in Silver47 Exploration securities and may acquire additional securities of Silver47 Exploration including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
