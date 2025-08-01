Reem Capital Corp. And Kalron Holdings Ltd. (Parent Company Of Seegnal Ehealth Ltd.) Provide Transaction Updates
|Principal Uses
| Assuming Completion of the Financings for Minimum
Gross Proceeds
(US$)
| Assuming Completion of the Financings for Maximum Gross Proceeds
(US$)
|Gross profit(1)
|$(214,000)
|$(214,000)
|Sales and marketing
|$350,000
|$628,000
|Research and development
|$550,000
|$669,000
|General and Administration
|$665,000
|$665,000
|Public Company and Listing Expenses
|$150,000
|$150,000
|Unallocated working capital
|$132,937
|$133,377
|Total
|$1,633,937
|$2,031,377
Note :
(1) Revenue less cost of sales.
Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, including the Financings, there will be approximately 44,295,626 Resulting Issuer Shares outstanding, and approximately 29,204,330 Resulting Issuer Shares will be reserved for issuance pursuant to convertible securities of the Resulting Issuer.
ABOUT KALRON
Kalron is a privately-held holding corporation that was established under the laws of Israel in 2017. Kalron is the sole shareholder (parent company) of Seegnal, an Israeli based corporation which had operated under Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (" Teva ") until its purchase by Kalron in December 2017.
Seegnal was founded in 2015 as a fully owned subsidiary of Teva to develop a clinical decision support system software for clinicians at the point of care, aimed at improving patient care and outcomes, improving clinician experience and substantially lower healthcare expenditures. Seegnal provides patient-tailored SAAS system for one-glance managing and mitigating drug related problems while providing decision support to healthcare professionals at the point of care. Seegnal has developed, owns and is marketing a SAAS based software platform of addressing the need of detecting and solving drug-related problems, which has been determined as the fourth leading cause of mortality in developed countries.[1] Seegnal's SAAS based software platform is a patient-tailored, clinicians'-friendly drug-related problem solution. Seegnal exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, unique patient specific data like genetics, food, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking and the effects of many concomitant medications, while delivering accuracy, sensitivity and specificity. The software was developed for clinicians to manage and resolve Drug Related Problems, relevant specifically per patient, quickly and effectively. In 2017, Seegnal was purchased from Teva by Kalron. As part of the acquisition, Kalron committed to continue to employ Seegnal's employees and to pay Teva certain royalties on sales. Seegnal is marketing its SAAS-based platform in the State of Israel, the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel on a daily basis when prescribing medications to their patients. Two of Israel's four HMO's are using the system as their primary solution.
Kalron, through its subsidiary Seegnal, has developed a vast intellectual property portfolio. The SAAS based technology contains over 1500 specific algorithms as well as United States of America, Israeli and Chinese granted patents in the areas of Graphical User Interface (" GUI ") and workflow. The Seegnal system's functional disruptive GUI approach, on the one hand, and the technical capability to introduce the individual patient at the center when providing clinical recommendations, on the other hand, provides over 98% alert accuracy and automating alternative therapy resolution suggestions, saving physicians time from researching for alternatives manually.2
ABOUT REEM
Reem was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is a Capital Pool Company governed by the policies of the Exchange. Reem's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a Capital Pool Company should be considered highly speculative.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Reem will provide further details in respect of the Proposed Transaction and Financings in due course by way of a subsequent news release, however, Reem will make available to the Exchange all information, including financial information, as may be requested or required by the Exchange.
All information contained in this news release with respect to Reem and Kalron was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to the Exchange Requirements. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the non-offering prospectus prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.
The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
