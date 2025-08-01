Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend For August 29, 2025 And Provides Second Quarter 2025 Webcast Details

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.or the) has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

Second Quarter 2025 Results Webcast

Pine Cliff will host a webcast at 9:00 AM MDT (11:00 AM EDT) on Thursday August 7th, 2025. Participants can access the live webcast via or through the links provided on the Company's website. A recorded archive will be available on the Company's website following the live webcast.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus as well as on Pine Cliff's website at .