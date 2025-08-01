Zelim Tckaev Leads August Olympic Sports Rankings

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has published the latest rankings of Azerbaijani athletes in Olympic sports for August, Azernews reports.

National judoka Zelim Tckaev takes the top spot with 330 points. He is followed by Zelym Kotsoiev (judo) in second place with 320 points, while Eljan Hajiyev (judo) ranks third with 230 points.

The rankings are updated monthly based on athletes' performance results.

Zelim Tckaev is part of the Azerbaijan national judo team, a three-time winner of the Grand Slam tournament in Baku (2023, 2024, 2025), and a two-time national champion of Azerbaijan (2022, 2024). Tckaev represented Azerbaijan at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Tckaev made his debut for the Azerbaijan national judo team in January 2021 at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam.

In the summer of 2022, he earned a gold medal in the men's team event at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye. Later that year, in October, he claimed a bronze medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

In September 2023, Tckaev triumphed at the Baku Grand Slam, defeating Olympic medalist Shamil Borchashvili of Austria in the final. He added another bronze at the Tokyo Grand Slam in December 2023.

In February 2024, he won his second gold at the Baku Grand Slam, overcoming his fellow countryman Omar Rajabli in the final. In April 2024, he secured a silver medal at the Paris Grand Slam.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tckaev reached the round of 16 but was defeated by Alpha Oumar Djalo of France.

In October 2024, he claimed gold once again at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. Later that year, in December 2024, he won gold at the Azerbaijan Championships.

Tckaev continued his successful run in 2025, securing another gold medal at the Baku Grand Slam in February.

Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) is a gold winner at 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Kotsoiev also earned a gold medal in the men's 100 kg event at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan.

He secured a bronze medal in the men's 100 kg event at the 2020 European Championships in Prague, Czech Republic.

In 2021, Kotsoiev won the silver medal in his weight class at the World Masters in Doha, Qatar. Later that year, he triumphed with a gold medal at the 2021 Antalya Grand Slam in Antalya, Turkiye.

Kotsoiev also earned a bronze medal in his event at the 2022 Tel Aviv Grand Slam in Israel.

Eljan Hajiyev is a gold winner of the 2024 European Championships in Zagreb.

He also earned a bronze medal at both the 2021 and 2022 World Judo Junior Championships. Additionally, he claimed gold at the 2022 European Junior Judo Championships in Prague in the 81kg category.

In January 2024, Eljan Hajiyev secured a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Prix in Odivelas in the 90kg division. The following month, he won a silver medal at the Judo Grand Slam in Paris in the 90kg category, and later achieved another silver medal at the Judo Grand Slam in Tbilisi in March 2024.

The judoka continued his success by winning gold at the 2024 European Judo Championships in Zagreb in April. In May 2024, he clinched a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Slam in Astana.

He also participated in the 2024 World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi and was selected to represent his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.