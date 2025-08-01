Indonesia Opens 2Nd Phase Of Aseptic Packaging Plant

Indonesia officially inaugurated the second phase of investment in PT Lami Packaging Indonesia (LamiPak Indonesia) on Friday, a prominent provider of high-quality, eco-friendly aseptic packaging solutions, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Located in Serang Regency, Banten Province, the plant is Indonesia's first end-to-end aseptic packaging factory. It also marks the first international expansion for the LamiPak Group, which is headquartered in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, China.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, along with government officials, regional leaders, and representatives from packaging associations.

“This aseptic packaging factory is situated on 16.2 hectares of land with a building area exceeding 55,000 square meters. Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, it is the most advanced facility ever built by LamiPak. With the new production line installed, our total annual capacity has increased from 12 billion packs to 21 billion packs,” said Anton Hui, Country Managing Director of LamiPak Indonesia.

LamiPak Indonesia began commercial production in 2024, initially with a capacity of 12 billion packs per year, aimed at serving the entire food and beverage industry in Indonesia. The factory currently employs 450 people and also manufactures paper straws as a complementary product.

"We are proud that approximately 40 percent of our workforce is from the Banten province," Hui added.

Minister Hartarto emphasized that the new facility would play a critical role in supporting President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious “MBG” (Free Nutritious Meal) program, which aims to provide meals to children, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and schoolchildren across the country.

"As long as the MBG program includes beverages, this facility will be very beneficial," Hartarto said after visiting the plant.

Launched earlier this year, the MBG program is already operational in 38 provinces across Indonesia. It is one of President Prabowo's key initiatives, designed to improve the nutrition of vulnerable groups, including children under five, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and schoolchildren up to high school age.

This move by LamiPak also represents a significant step toward localizing production for the growing food and beverage market in Southeast Asia. Not only does it demonstrate Indonesia's increasing role as a hub for manufacturing in the region, but it also reflects a broader trend where international companies are looking to scale their production facilities closer to key emerging markets. The combination of innovation in packaging and support for national nutrition programs could give LamiPak Indonesia an edge in this competitive sector.