Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacks Nikopol District: Homes And Agricultural Company Damaged

Enemy Attacks Nikopol District: Homes And Agricultural Company Damaged


2025-08-01 03:08:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovsk communities using FPV drones and artillery shelling.

A total of 11 private houses, 4 apartment buildings, an agricultural company, a lyceum, outbuildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Fires broke out as a result of the strikes.

No injuries were reported.

Read also: Russian drone strike hits Sumy railway station, damages passenger train

Updated information indicates that a utility company was also damaged during a nighttime drone strike on Marhanets.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 30, a Russian attack damaged the railway station and contact network in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

MENAFN01082025000193011044ID1109874464

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search