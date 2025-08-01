Enemy Attacks Nikopol District: Homes And Agricultural Company Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovsk communities using FPV drones and artillery shelling.

A total of 11 private houses, 4 apartment buildings, an agricultural company, a lyceum, outbuildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Fires broke out as a result of the strikes.

No injuries were reported.

Russian drone strike hitsrailway station, damages passenger train

Updated information indicates that a utility company was also damaged during a nighttime drone strike on Marhanets.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 30, a Russian attack damaged the railway station and contact network in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.