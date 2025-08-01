Enemy Attacks Nikopol District: Homes And Agricultural Company Damaged
Russian forces targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovsk communities using FPV drones and artillery shelling.
A total of 11 private houses, 4 apartment buildings, an agricultural company, a lyceum, outbuildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Fires broke out as a result of the strikes.
No injuries were reported.Read also: Russian drone strike hits Sumy railway station, damages passenger train
Updated information indicates that a utility company was also damaged during a nighttime drone strike on Marhanets.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 30, a Russian attack damaged the railway station and contact network in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.
