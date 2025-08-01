Ukrainian Citizen Found Dead In Chisinau Hotel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The information was reported by Point , as cited by Ukrinform.

Preliminary data indicates that the deceased was a 46-year-old Ukrainian citizen.

His body was discovered by an employee of the Bella Donna Hotel, who immediately notified the police. Media reports state that the man was found hanging from the door handle in the room he was staying in.

A forensic expert who examined the scene found no immediate evidence of a violent death.

Two Ukrainian citizensin Krakow hotel – media

Consequently, law enforcement officials are considering suicide as the preliminary version.

Police have launched an investigation to determine all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photo credit: politia